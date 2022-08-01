Lierer elected to U.S. Grains Council Board

Share Facebook

Ohio Corn & Wheat (OCW) is celebrating the election of Gail Lierer to the Board of Directors of the U.S. Grains Council (USGC) as an at-large director.

Lierer grows corn, soybeans and hay and manages a small cattle operation in Butler County with her husband, Dave. She is the current Chair of USGC’s Asia Advisory Team, which maintains and develops markets for feed grains in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, China and Southeast Asia. In addition to promoting grain exports with USGC, Lierer has extensive market development experience with the U.S. Meat Export Federation and USA Poultry & Egg Export Council.

“The U.S. Grains Council leads crucial efforts to promote trade like bringing international trade teams to the United States to learn about American grain and see our family-run operations. I plan to build upon that work as an at-large director,” Lierer said. “During my time on the board, I also plan to communicate with growers about the work USGC does on their behalf to facilitate trade, resulting in stronger prices for their quality grain.”

Lierer’s overall priority as a USGC board member is to champion U.S. agriculture. She plans to advance this priority by promoting trade, expanding policies, developing exports, and maintaining and increasing current markets.

“Gail’s diversified agricultural experience makes her a well-rounded advocate for U.S. agricultural exports, and I am confident that her service to USGC will bring real benefits to growers.” said Tadd Nicholson, executive director of OCW. “We’ve been fortunate at OCW to have her leadership as a past Chair of the Ohio Corn Marketing Program. Her experiences within the Ohio agriculture community have fully prepared her to work on behalf of grain producers across the nation.”

Beyond her service to USGC and her life on the farm, Lierer has served in leadership roles for various organizations such as Ohio Farm Bureau, Ohio AgriWomen, and FFA Alumni and Supporters. She also assists farmers in four states with crop insurance needs through her insurance business.