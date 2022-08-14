Log Cabin Days coming mid-September

Share Facebook

Shorter days, cooler temperatures and sweet apple cider usher in the fall season, and with it Log Cabin Days at Hochstetler Log Homes in Loudonville, at 552 State Route 95, Loudonville, OH 44842. Join in the family friendly fun Friday, Sept. 16 and Saturday, Sept. 17. One of the highlights of the event will be the log home tour, where visitors are able to go through up to 8 log homes and discover the casual, relaxing lifestyle that characterizes log home living. This self-guided tour is available for a small donation which supports the American Cancer Society.

The two-day family oriented event has something for everyone and will also include:

Demonstrations of lumberjack skills, ax throwing, wood chopping and cross cut sawing

19 th century log home related trades such as hand hewing, wood carving, furniture making, gun building, spinning and rug braiding

Many activities will encourage audience participation as well as offer a lineup of excellent seminar speakers. There will be over 40 booth exhibits containing rustic home furnishings, builders, craftsmen and home material providers.

Taking place on Saturday, there will be cabin and rustic furnishings auction featuring 3 prebuilt cabins, 3 pavilions, timber framed pergola and many hand crafted items including, bedroom suites, coffee tables, tables, end tables, home decor, and an Amish-made log cabin quilt, all of which are quality consignments from local craftsman. Bring your truck or trailer to get your winnings home.

For those interested in building their own dream log home, there will ongoing seminars on Friday and Saturday that include:

Log Basics 101, what you need to know in order to get started

Log home designing

Log home financing

Finding land, hints on finding that dream property

Log home maintenance.

These seminars cover almost every aspect of log home planning and construction and are included with the $5 event entrance fee (children 12 and under are free)

And speaking of children, kids will enjoy Log Cabin Days as much as the adults with the petting zoo giving them a chance to interact, up close with, animals like ponies, calves, puppies, rabbits and kittens. Or, they can play “gold-digger” and sift thru wood shavings to find small trinkets and coins, or take their first pony ride. If that’s not enough, there are also relaxing covered wagon rides through the woods.

Did someone say food? Always a popular destination is the food tent with an array of authentic old-fashioned, mouth-watering food. Delicious barbeque chicken, noodles, potatoes salad, baked beans and a variety of pies will tempt the taste buds. There is also homemade ice cream, fry pies, fresh-squeezed apple cider, apple butter and kettle cooked popcorn to further whet the appetite. No one should leave hungry. Be sure, not to miss the Saturday morning Early Bird breakfast served between 7-10 a.m.

Hours are Friday, Sept. 16, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 17, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Location is 552 SR 95, Loudonville, OH 44842.

For more information or to purchase tickets call Hochstetler Log Homes 800-368-1015.