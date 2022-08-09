Manure Nutrient Management Day

Share Facebook

Crawford Soil and Water Conservation District, in conjunction with Crawford-OSU Extension, will be hosting a Manure Nutrient Management Field Day on August 30. The event will be held at the Scott-Reinhard Seed’s Warehouse at 2030 State Route 4, just south of Bucyrus. The day will start at 9 a.m. and continue until about 3 p.m. With nationally known speakers. Jenifer Yost, a Research Soil Scientist with USDA-ARS from Temple, Texas will be speaking about soil health and the benefits of swine and dairy manure. Scott Shearer from The Ohio State University will showcase some of the latest technologies being researched and developed.

Other topics will include utilizing poultry litter by Taylor Dill, OSU Extension. Composting Manure and its benefits, Eric Richer, OSU extension. Learning to understand your manure analysis, cover crops, and the latest on H2Ohio, EQIP, and spreading regulations. Field trials with both liquid and dry handling and spreading equipment will be showcased in the afternoon. CCA and CLM credits will be offered for the program.

Please reach out to the Crawford SWCD at 419-562-8280 Ext #3 for questions or to register by August 26.