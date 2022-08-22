Moderate temperatures and showers help Ohio’s crops

Share Facebook

Another week of moderate temperatures and widespread precipitation supported corn and soybeans on their way to maturity, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 2 percent very short, 20 percent short, 67 percent adequate, and 11 percent surplus. Statewide, the average temperature for the week ending August 21 was 70.5 degrees, 0.4 degrees below normal. Weather stations recorded an average of 1.01 inches of precipitation, 0.17 inches above average. Heavy late-week precipitation was observed most prominently in the central portion of the State. There were 5.4 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending August 21.

Corn dough progress was 77 percent complete and corn dented progress was 23 percent complete. Corn harvested for silage was 3 percent complete. Corn condition was rated 60 percent good to excellent. Fifty-nine percent of soybeans were reported as being in good to excellent condition. Oats were 96 percent harvested. Second cuttings of alfalfa hay were 97 percent complete while second cuttings of other dry hay were 83 percent complete. Third cuttings of alfalfa hay and other dry hay were 71 and 46 percent complete, respectively. Pasture and range condition was reported as 63 percent good to excellent, up from the previous week.

