Non-livestock 4-H exhibitors shine too at the Ohio State Fair

By Matt Reese

Despite the traffic delays, parking challenges and big crowds to navigate, it was wonderful to have a “full” Ohio State Fair again. And, once again, 4-H exhibitors rose to the occasion to represent the next generation of Ohioans well to the general public. This, of course, took place in the livestock barns and the show rings, but it also took place in project judging of the many non-livestock projects at the Ohio State Fair. We love to highlight livestock exhibitors, and in a tradition started by Kyle Sharp years ago, I wanted to dedicate a little space here to recognize the success of some Ohio’s top non-livestock 4-H exhibitors. Thanks to Randall Reeder for getting me these photos and captions and for his work with the youth. Congrats to all of those young people who enjoyed success at the 2022 Ohio State Fair!

More photos from the 4-H Welding, Woodworking, and Engineering Excitement contests are on Facebook.com/Ohio4Hengineering.

Every 4-H’er demonstrated skills with tools appropriate for their age in cutting and nailing/gluing simple designs from a 1×4. Photo by Randall Reeder.

Caley Wagner, Sandusky County, and Rowyin Depuy earned the Clock Trophies for the State 4-H Welding contest, hosted by the OSU Dept. of Food, Agricultural and Biological Engineering. Photo by Randall Reeder.

Caley Wagner with the trailer she designed and built. Photo by Randall Reeder.

The Julie Miller Memorial Award is presented to the Top Female in Electricity. Madison McKee, Putnam County, (center) earned it this year. Keren Maldonado, Fulton County (left), earned it in 2021, but did not get photographed. The Award was presented by Lauren Logan, professor of Engineering at Ohio Northern University, who received the first Julie Miller Award in 2005. Both Madison and Keren received a Clock Trophy in “Investigating Electricity” and “Wired for Power,” respectively. Photo by Randall Reeder.

All participants in Rope, Small Engines and Electricity were interviewed. Photo by Randall Reeder.

Three Clock Trophy winners in Aerospace (Rockets): Ethan Knauf, Mahoning County, Solid Fuel Rockets. James Bell, Williams County, Bottle Rockets. Danielle Price, Warren County, Solid Fuel Rockets Master. Photo by Randall Reeder.

Allie Bevins, Defiance County, won the Clock Trophy in the highest class with this Japanese sword. Photo by Randall Reeder.

This cabinet by Hunter Snell, Noble County, is an example of several beautiful, large items (beds, tables, benches) built by the 4-H’ers. Photo by Randall Reeder.

8. All participants were interviewed by a judge. Carleton Randall, Auglaize County, describes how he built this stool with a walnut top. Photo by Randall Reeder.