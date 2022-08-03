Non-livestock 4-H exhibitors shine too at the Ohio State Fair

Despite the traffic delays, parking challenges and big crowds to navigate, it was wonderful to have a “full” Ohio State Fair again. And, once again, 4-H exhibitors rose to the occasion to represent the next generation of Ohioans well to the general public. This, of course, took place in the livestock barns and the show rings, but it also took place in project judging of the many non-livestock projects at the Ohio State Fair. We love to highlight livestock exhibitors, and in a tradition started by Kyle Sharp years ago, I wanted to dedicate a little space here to recognize the success of some Ohio’s top non-livestock 4-H exhibitors. Thanks to Randall Reeder for getting me these photos and captions and for his work with the youth. Congrats to all of those young people who enjoyed success at the 2022 Ohio State Fair!