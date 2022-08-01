Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – August 1, 2022

Share Facebook

After a pleasant weekend, our weather pattern becomes a little more unsettled this week. Today we see scattered showers developing over the state for midday and afternoon. This moisture likely lingers into this evening in some spots, and when all is said and done we end up with a few hundredths to .7″ of rain with coverage at about 60% of Ohio.

Action is fully out of Ohio by sunrise tomorrow, and then we put together a couple of dry days for Tuesday and Wednesday. Temps will be quite warm as we move above normal. Clouds increase on Thursday, but our next round of moisture likely holds of until afternoon.

A cold front slides southeast through the state on Thursday afternoon and Friday, bringing a good round of rain and thunderstorms. Precipitation totals for the event will be half to 2 inches with coverage at 100% of the state. The map below shows the scope of potential through early Saturday morning.

Saturday and Sunday still feature a good deal of clouds and we wont rule out scattered showers. The best potential will be far south and east, but honestly it would not take much to see limited rain anywhere. We will not dry much over the weekend, even if we don’t see any meaningful moisture.

Next week starts with showers and thunderstorms monday bringing .1″-1″ over 70% of Ohio. Then we kick off a drier period starting next Tuesday and going through at least Thursday. Temps will pull back and be quite comfortable, and humidity levels drop. Evaporation levels will be at nearly maximum through the the end of next week.