Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – August 10, 2022

One more day of unsettled weather over parts of Ohio, while some other areas area already seeing better, more comfortable conditions. A frontal boundary is stalling out as it sags south over Ohio today, which will trigger another round of showers over the southern half to third of the state. We can see an additional few hundredths to 1″ today. Northern areas will see partly sunny skies with lower humidity. The map below shows 24 hour rain fall that encompasses today. A second front finally kicks everything out tomorrow, lowering temps and lowering humidity even more to make for a very comfortable finish to the week. We expect sunshine to dominate tomorrow, Friday and Saturday.

Sunday features a mix of clouds and sun, but we wont rule out a few pop up showers in the afternoon and early evening. Coverage will be less than 20% and totals will be a few hundredths to .4″. Monday is dry. Tuesday starts dry, but we wont rule out a few afternoon showers or storms, mostly in central to western OH. Rain totals can be a few hundredths to .6″ over 20% of the state or less.

Next Wednesday and Thursday turn out partly sunny and dry. On Friday, we finish out the 10 day forecast window with more sun in the west, but showers along a frontal boundary in the eastern third of the state. There, we can see up to half an inch of rain with coverage at 60% of the eastern third. Temps will be warming next week as well, so as we get in to Thursday and Friday, we should be quite warm and much more humid.