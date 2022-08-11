Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – August 11, 2022

Share Facebook

Lower temperatures and lower humidity finally work into the state today, as a second frontal boundary sags southward bringing the different air mass. We will be downright comfortable right on through the first part of the weekend, with sunshine dominating.

scattered showers and a few thunderstorms develop after midnight Saturday night and linger though midday Sunday. A second wave comes late Sunday afternoon and overnight. Combined rain totals will be .1″-1″ out of both waves together, with coverage at 70% of Ohio. The best chance for the biggest totals will be in north central and central Ohio. The map below shows rain potential from midnight Saturday to midnight Sunday night.

We return to mostly dry weather for the Monday through Friday time frame. Temps increase some and humidity increases more. Still, we are mostly seasonal for this time of year. Scattered showers and even a few storms return late Friday night into next Saturday, but only have hit and miss coverage at 40%, and rain totals mostly under .4″

The extended pattern hints at the drier pattern extending into the week of the 21st, but a front trying to develop around the 23rd or 24th.