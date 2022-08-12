Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – August 12, 2022

Share Facebook

Sunny and dry today and tomorrow. We finally saw our airmass change over the entire state, leading to lower humidity to finish the week and start the weekend. Temps will be comfortable.

A minor disturbance comes out of the Great Lakes Saturday night and may trigger scattered showers that linger in to Sunday early afternoon. Moisture is limited to no more than 40% coverage, with better chances in the western half of the state than east. To be clear, there will be plenty of holes in our rain coverage in a 12-16 hour window from Saturday overnight through Sunday afternoon. But, we cant call the forecast fully dry by any stretch. The map below shows coverage of anything that pops up in that period.

Temps climb next week, and humidity will follow for second half of the week. However, we are projecting a fully dry week, Monday through Saturday. While clouds may give some hope later in the week, particularly Thursday, it will be a false hope. We do not see any organized rain maker for the week. A small cluster of showers may try and pop up over eastern Ohio as we move into next Sunday, the the feature is hardly one to hang your hat on at this time.