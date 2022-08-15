Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – August 15, 2022

Share Facebook

After some of us got some moisture over the weekend, and those that did get rain saw wide disparity in actual totals, we are embarking on a fully dry week this week. Today and tomorrow should have a few more clouds, but still a good mix between the two. From Wednesday forward, we turn out mostly sunny through Saturday morning. We expect good drying this week, but temps stay pretty comfortable. The heat looks to be shoved back farther west by a nice upper level cold pool setting in over the Great Lakes this week. That also pushes the precipitation threats farther west over central/western IA, MO and then down into the Tennessee Valley. Temps will warm a bit late in the week, but we still avoid any significant heat issues.

The pattern turns wet over the weekend. Clouds build Saturday midday and early afternoon, and then showers arrive late afternoon Saturday, continuing through Sunday. Then we have another couple of waves of moisture coming in from the west and southwest Monday through Wednesday, with the result being additional scattered showers each day. Combined, over the weekend we expect .25″-.75″ and then similar totals for the Monday through Wednesday morning period. We end up with 90% coverage of rain over that 5 day period with combined totals of half to 1.5″. The map below shows our current estimate, but these are able to change easily as we get closer to the event. Our bias right now is for the lower to middle part of the range, as we do not expect thunderstorms to be a big part of the action. But, if warmer air slides east, that will increase those thunderstorm chances.