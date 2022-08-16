Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – August 16, 2022

Share Facebook

No change in the overall outlook this morning. We continue to be dry through the rest of this week. Sunshine will be a dominating feature over Ohio with comfortable temps and comfortable humidity levels. We see more fair weather clouds today, and plenty of sunshine tomorrow through early Saturday. Clouds build Saturday afternoon, but we will be rain free until late Saturday and Saturday evening. Expect temps to be near normal for this time of year all week.

Scattered showers develop late Saturday afternoon and evening. That kicks off a couple days of showers for Sunday and monday. Rain totals combined for the 2 and a half day period will be .25″-1″ with coverage at 80% of the state of Ohio. However, we are ending rains sooner, bringing sunshine back for Tuesday and Wednesday. The map below shows rain totals from Saturday evening through monday.

The 10 day forecast period ends with dryness as well, keeping dry weather through Friday.