Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – August 17, 2022

Dry weather remains in our forecast for the rest of the week. We may add a degree or two to our temps each day over the next few days, but we keep humidity levels low through the period, yielding a pleasant, comfortable forecast through Friday. Sunshine will be dominant.

Sun is followed by clouds on Saturday with scattered showers coming together in eastern and central parts of the state. Saturday rain activity over the eastern half o the state will produce .1″-.7″ rain totals with coverage at 80%. The eastern half to third of Ohio sees nothing on Saturday. Then for Sunday and monday, scattered showers overspread most of the state. Combined two day rain totals can be an additional .25″-1″ with coverage at 80%. The heaviest rains in that surge can be in far southern OH. The map below shows rain potential for the Saturday afternoon through monday night period.

Dry weather returns for next tuesday through Thursday. We see similar conditions to this week, with a lack of excessive heat, low humidity and warm but pleasant days. Next Friday we expect another round of showers, with rain potential right now looking like .1″-1″and 70% coverage. The weekend of the 27th likely stays dry.