Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – August 18, 2022

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

A good deal of sun to finish the week over Ohio. Temps remain warm, but humidity levels low enough to stay comfortable today and tomorrow. Saturday sees clouds thicken through the day, but we look to hold off on precipitation until the overnight hours.

Scattered showers will move through Ohio for Sunday and Monday. Rain totals end up in a .25″-1″ range for the combined monday-Tuesday period. WE end up with 90% coverage over the state. This will be a nice, timely drink for Ohio Crops, at least in most cases. Tuesday, precipitation may be slow to leave the state, and because of that, we will say keep an eye out for scattered showers there, and if they hold together, we can add a few hundredths to a few tenths to our totals. The map below shows rain totals from the sunday and monday period.

Wednesday goes dry again and we stay that way through the end of the week. Wednesday through sAturday features partly to mostly sunny skies and lower humidity. This should promote excellent drying statewide. Th pattern also stays dry into the state of the 11-16 day period for that last weekend in August.