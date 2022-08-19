Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – August 19, 2022

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Our forecast is largely unchanged this morning. We still have some moisture in our outlook, and overall no major heat problems. Timing is mostly the same as well.

Today we will be sunny, warm and dry again, with relatively low humidity. Tomorrow starts with sun, but clouds will be building through the afternoon. Scattered showers may develop as early as mid afternoon, but generally, the best rain chances tomorrow stay late in the day and at night. Rain showers continue through Sunday and Monday. Combined, rain totals look to be .25″-1.25″ with an outside threat of 1.5″ in spots. The map below shows rain totals from tomorrow night through monday.

Tuesday turns out partly sunny and we then are dry for the rest of the week, through Friday. Temps stay comfortable, and humidity low. SCattered showers return next weekend for saturday the 27th, but mostly over the northern part of the state. From US 30 northward, we have to allow for a few hundredths to .4″. but only 40% coverage. The pattern goes drier again from the 28th on through the end of the month.

So, with many locations reporting this morning that “we need a rain”, our fortunes really rest with our rain totals this weekend into early next week. BEcause overall, the pattern is pretty dry again from next tuesday forward. We cant count on rain on the 27th with any kind of formidable coverage.