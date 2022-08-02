Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – August 2, 2022

Share Facebook

An active pattern is in the forecast for Ohio as we move through the next 10 days. We have two multi-day system passages in our forecast this morning and a good chance at significant rain totals.

Today and tomorrow will turn out partly to mostly sunny, very warm and much more humid. We likely will call tomorrow “oppressive” with the expected humidity levels. Clouds may start to build tomorrow afternoon in NW Ohio, but moisture holds off until we get into Thursday.

Showers and storms start by midday in NW Ohio on Thursday, and then strengthen as they slide south and east through Friday and even Saturday. Combined rain totals for the Thursday to Saturday period will be half to 1.5″ with coverage at 100%

Sunday still looks somewhat unsettled, and we wont rule out a few showers in far eastern and southeastern parts of the state, mostly under .25″. All other areas can expect a mix of clouds and sun.

Our next system arrives late monday afternoon and then brings shower and storm potential through tuesday and Wednesday. Rain totals can be another half to 1.5″ with coverage at 80% of the state. Behind that frontal passage, we do see temps ease a bit for Thursday and Friday, and humidity values drop a bit. Strong high pressure will end the week shifting southward out of the Great Lakes across the region.

The map below shows 10 day rain totals, with the bulk of this precipitation coming from the two main events mentioned above.