Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – August 22, 2022

Our weather pattern will be shifting back to mostly dry this week, after a weekend that featured several waves of moisture moving through the state. Today we can’t quite fly the all clear flag just yet. Wraparound, backside moisture is rotating through eastern locations on the backside of the system that moved through yesterday. As such, we will have to keep the door open to scattered showers in northeast and east central Ohio today, producing an additional few hundredths to .4″. Clouds will be formidable over most of eastern Ohio, and can even push back into a few western areas as well. Anywhere we see clouds we won’t rule out a spit or sprinkle today, although we think most of those areas stay dry. Temps will be near normal.

We get full sunshine back over all of Ohio starting tomorrow, and that sun dominates through most of the rest of the week. Temps will be comfortable, warm but not hot. We expect significant drying through the period. The weekend sees humidity levels climb a bit, but with no significant frontal boundary to work with, we likely stay free of instability and stay dry all weekend. Next week starts dry as well on Monday, but very warm and humid.

Instability produces some scattered showers next Tuesday with an otherwise warm and humid day, and more frequent showers and storms will move in next Tuesday night and wednesday to finish out the month. The best coverage and totals will be on Wednesday, but the entire system likely produces rain totals of .25″-1″ with 75% coverage over Ohio. The map below shows rain totals as we finish the month next Tuesday and Wednesday.