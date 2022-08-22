Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – August 23, 2022

Share Facebook

Dry weather is in control for the rest of the week. Sunshine will take over today, and we see several days of sunny, pleasant weather with low humidity levels. A frontal boundary will try to sag ino the state on Friday afternoon, but really only triggers clouds, and scattered showers will be limited to evening and overnight down in far south central Ohio. That moisture friday night will be a few hundredths to .3″ with coverage under 20%. The rest of the state likely makes it through friday with only a mix or clouds and sun, mor clouds than sun at times. ‘

The weekend is more humid, but sunshine returns to controls the region all the way through next Monday.

Scattered showers and storms develop next monday night and then we see them linger thorugh tuesady. Combined rain totals for the system will be .25″-1″ with most of the state seeing half an inch or so. The map below shows rain totals from sunset monday thorugh sunset tuesady. Coverage will be around 75%.

Behind that round of moisture, we return to sunny, dry and less humid weather conditions to start the month of September. Temps will remain near normal but no excessive heat is in the forecast.