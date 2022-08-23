Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – August 24, 2022

Share Facebook

The forecast remains largely unchanged this morning, with sunshine and dry air in place through tomorrow. Temps will be a bit warmer today and tomorrow, but otherwise we are looking at pretty boring days. A weak surface trough drags through the state on friday. This may trigger a few morning to midday scattered showers in far NW OH, yielding a few hundredths to a few tenths, but the rest of the state sees very little threat of action early on. However, friday evening and overnight sees better shower potential from I-70 south, but still only a few hundredths to .25″. Everything is pretty much gone by Saturday morning.

The weekend is sunny, warm and humid. Temps will be above normal, and some areas of the state may try to make a run at 90 degrees. This will fuel our next weather system, which arrives on monday. Monday starts with sun, but clouds increase quickly. Showers arrive by midday, and we can see some thunderstorms as well as action lingers all the way through Tuesday. RAin totals still look to be in a .25″-1″ range with coverage at 80%. The map below shows rain from monday midday through tuesday evening.

Dry weather returns to finish the week next week. Wednesday afternoon, Thursday and friday all feature dominant sunshine and lower humidity. Temps will be cooler too, near to slightly below normal.