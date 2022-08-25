Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – August 25, 2022

Share Facebook

More sunshine today, but we do still have a minor trough working through the region to finish the week. Today we are warm and humid again, but expect clouds to build late this afternoon and evening. Scattered showers develop ahead of daybreak tomorrow morning in west central and southwest Ohio, and then we see additional scattered shower action over the rest of the state through mid to late afternoon. Totals are not that impressive, mostly at a few hundredths to half an inch. Coverage will be 60%.

The weekend is dry, warm and humid. Temps will be above normal, and that will feed in to the next system working in for next week. Clouds build monday morning, and by mid to late afternoon, showers and storms will be here. The rain holds over Ohio through tuesday, and we can expect .25″-1.25″ rain totals with 80% coverage. The map below shows potential through Tuesday late.

Behind that system, we turn dry, cooler and less humid to finish the week and the 10 day period. Sunshine dominates Wednesday through Saturday. Temps will be normal to a few degrees below normal, and quite comfortable overall. High pressure parks over the Great LAkes for the start of the Labor Day weekend, producing a beautiful outlook for saturday the 3rd ad Sunday the 4th. Labor DAy looks trouble free and pleasant as well.