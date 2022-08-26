Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – August 26, 2022

Share Facebook

More clouds around today as a minor surface trough works through the eastern corn belt. We wont rule out scattered showers today, ranging from a few hundredths to a few tenths, but coverage still does not look all that impressive, 40% at best. Clouds will be more formidable through the day. Humidity values stay elevated.

The weekend turns out partly to mostly sunny, very warm and humid over all of Ohio. Clouds may try and increase over far western Ohio late sunday evening. Next week starts damp with scattered showers developing Monday, and then continuing to expand across the state through Tuesday, finally ending near midnight tuesday night. Rain totals combined for the event will be half to 1.5″ with coverage at nearly 100% of Ohio. This will be a great rain event for crops. Take a look at the map below.

We turn off drier for the second half of the week through the holiday weekend. Temps cool to normal and slightly below normal levels, and then we see humidity drop as well. Sun dominates WEdnesday afternoon through Labor day. Evaporation will be near maximum levels.

The extended period may start with some moisture lifting up into the Ohio valley from the SW, potentially an offshoot of a tropical feature that has yet to actually come together. If that moisture does not materialize or stays farther south, we may stay dry all the way through that first full week of September.