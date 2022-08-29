Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – August 29, 2022

Share Facebook

A bit of moisture in the forecast over the next 2 days, and then we settle in to a fantastice cooler, less humid, dry window through the holiday.

A frontal complex is working towards us today, with sun to start the day, but clouds quickly building. Rain can start in NW Ohio first, and may be near or just after noon, before spreading across the rest of the state through the afternoon, evening and overnight. A second surge of rain comes tomorrow. We finally start to clear out overnight tomorrow night. Two day rain totals should be in a range from .25″ to 1.5″ with coverage at nearly 90% of the state. The map below shows event rain totals as we see them this morning.

Much drier air comes in behind the front. Temps drop to a pleasant level and will be normal to just a bit below normal all the way through Labor day. Humidity will be low as well, promoting excellent drying. Sunshine will be unfettered through the period. Basically, this means though that we will need to be carried through a large part of the rest of the 10 day period on the rains that we receive here through tomorrow.

The remains of a tropical system will lift north through the TN valley late labor day, and may trigger some scattered showers over areas from I-70 south. That moisture may try to linger though Tuesday and the first part of Wednesday as well. However, if this truly is the remains of a dying tropical system, we have low confidence in the timing and location of the moisture, and you can expect an outlook to change multiple times in the next 5-6 days as the system zeros in on where it lands and how it tracks from there. Still, its something to watch for the later part of our 10 day forecast window.