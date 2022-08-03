Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – August 3, 2022

Share Facebook

Hot and humid weather today front runs what will be an unsettled and active period to finish the week and start the weekend. It will feel rather oppressive today, but a large part of the state sees full sun all day. Clouds will start to build in NW Ohio later this afternoon and we wont rule out a few scattered showers in far NW areas as we move into this evening. However, the bulk of the state stays dry.

Tomorrow, showers and storms start the day in NW Ohio, but in the afternoon and evening we spread them south and east. Rain continues off and on through Friday and most of Saturday. By the time all is said and done, we end up with half to 1.5″ rain totals combined for the 3 day period over 90% of Ohio. The map below shows rain projections for this window.

We may get a 12-16 hour break as we move into Sunday, but showers and storms likely start to return later Sunday afternoon and evening. We keep scattered showers and storms for monday and Tuesday. By next Wednesday the action will be limited to far eastern tier counties. However, combined totals for the Sunday afternoon through Wednesday morning period can be an additional half to 1.5″ and 80% coverage.

A pattern shift happens late next week, with cooler, drier, much less humid air taking full control over the region. We will see good drying for Thursday, Friday and into Saturday the 13th