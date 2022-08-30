Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – August 30, 2022

Share Facebook

Moisture lingers over Ohio today. Showers and thunderstorms became quite active late yesterday and overnight. Today we see more general showers and less of a threat of strong thunderstorms. Still, we can pick up another .1″-.5″ with 60% coverage during the day today, which we highlight on the map below. We start to clear out overnight tonight.

We turn out partly to mostly sunny tomorrow and see lower humidity levels to go along with cooler temps. We keep a dry pattern in play all the way through Sunday. Excellent evaporation is expected through the period, and we have a great start to the Holiday weekend.

Sunday night scattered showers develop over southern Ohio, from I-70 south. Then for Labor Day on monday, showers expand to about 80% of the state. This is a little faster than we were talking previously, but remember we also mentioned that uncertainty surrounded this system’s timing. We fully expect additional revisions as we move through this drier pattern and get closer to the event. Scattered showers remain in the area for the first half of next tuesday as well. Combined, from sunday night through noon Tuesday we can see .25″- .75″ of rain over 80% of the state.

We return to dry, pleasant conditions to next wednesday and finish out the 10 day forecast window that way. Temps will be near normal with full sunshine through the 8th and 9th.