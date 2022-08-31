Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – August 31, 2022

Share Facebook

Sunny, dry and pleasant over the next 6 days through a large part of the holiday weekend. A little bit of cloud cover will be around for late saturday into early sunday in northern parts of the state, but we have no threat of moisture in our forecast through Labor Day monday.

Showers return to the state for next Tuesday the 6th, with action then lingering through Wednesday the 7th. Rains have good coverage on Tuesday, but lesser so on Wednesday. Combined for the 2 day period, we expect .25″-1.25″ with 90% coverage. See map below.

Dry weather finishes out the 10 day forecast period next thursday and friday. We likely see some pesky clouds thursday, but full sunshine on Friday. The extended 11-16 day period features a frontal passage late saturday the 10th into sunday the 11th, and then the rest of the period is mostly dry with a mix of clouds and sun.