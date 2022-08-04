Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – August 4, 2022

Share Facebook

Scattered showers spread through the state today. It may take into mid to late afternoon for rain to make it to some areas of the state, but it is on the way. Rain chances continue through tomorrow and Saturday. Rain totals combined for the next 3 days will be half to 1.5″ with coverage at nearly 100% of Ohio. The map below shows our rain potential now through Saturday evening.

We turn out partly sunny on Sunday, but wont rule out a renegade shower. Then on monday clouds thicken, and we end up with rain from monday afternoon through Tuesday and into early Wednesday. Rain totals can be from another half inch to 2 inches over 80% of Ohio.

Behind that second system, we go sunny but dry to finish the week, next Wednesday afternoon through Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Temps will pull back a bit as well and should be near normal to even a bit below.