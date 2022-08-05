Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – August 5, 2022

Share Facebook

Unsettled weather continues to be the focus of our forecast this morning. Scattered showers and storms will be around most of the day today with 80% coverage. Tomorrow, the action shifts a bit more south and east but we do still see scattered showers around. All told, today and tomorrow we can pick up half to 1.5″ of additional moisture. The map below shows rain totals through Sunday morning.

The rest of Sunday and monday turn out partly sunny, but we stay very humid. Our next front arrives tuesday and brings rain, with thunderstorms, through the day and into next Wednesday. Rain totals can be half to 1.5″ with coverage at 80%

Dry weather returns Wednesday midday and continues through Saturday. Humidity levels pull back, but temps remain above normal and climb as we move toward the end of the week and start of the weekend. Next Sunday can produce our next round of thunderstorms with a frontal boundary sagging in from the northwest.