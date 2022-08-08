Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – August 8, 2022

Share Facebook

Hot and humid conditions continue through the first part of the week. This pattern will yield some precipitation over the next few days. Today a large part of the state stays dry with sunshine and high humidity. However, we will see a few showers in the northern third of the state, from US 30 northward. They will not be that impressive and will generally have a minor coverage area. NW Ohio has the best chance today. Tonight through tomorrow and Wednesday, showers and storms work through the rest of the state. Wednesday will clear from NW to southeast, with only far southern and eastern counties holding onto precipitation into late afternoon Wednesday. All told, the next 3 days precipitation adds up to .5″-1.5″ with coverage at 90% of Ohio. The map below shows the rain potential and scope.

We swing back the other way for the rest of the week and weekend. Humidity levels drop and temps move to more comfortable levels. Sunshine dominates for the most part, but we do have a little trough that comes through late Thursday afternoon through the overnight that can trigger a few showers over about 60% of Ohio, with totals of a few hundredths to .3″. Otherwise we are sunny and dry all the way through next tuesday.

A system starts to lift up from the south overnight next tuesday night into Wednesday, and a few showers can come with it, but action stays mainly south of I-70 and has a coverage area of no more than 30%, with the best threats near the OH River.