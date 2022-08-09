Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – August 9, 2022

Share Facebook

Moisture slowly moves through the state from north northwest to south and southeast. Rain today will encompass about 80% of Ohio, and tomorrow a good 50% of the state can still see some rain. Far NW Ohio picked up shower and storms back into yesterday and this time around we are behind the front, which will keep moisture out of that area. All told, we will look for combined rain totals today and tomorrow to be half to 1.5″ with coverage at 80%. The map below shows an updated look at rain totals and scope now through the end of tomorrow.

We move into a drier pattern to finish the week and weekend. Humidity levels drop as this front passes, and we turn out sunny, pleasant and warm for Thursday through Sunday. Temps will start to climb this weekend. Sunday we cant rule out the odd shower or two, but coverage will be under 20%, and the rest of the state (even the rest of the time) will be dominated by sunshine.

We are a bit more unsettled for the start of next week and temps and humidity levels both climb. Rain showers and a few thunderstorms can pop up next Wednesday the 17th with 40% coverage and rain totals of .1″-.75″. We do dry down again for Thursday the 18th.