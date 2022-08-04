Ohio Corn & Wheat hosts Colombian trade team

Share Facebook

Ohio Corn & Wheat (OCW) hosted an international trade team from Colombia in partnership with U.S. Wheat Associateson July 27, 2022. The team studied soft red winter wheat and evaluated milling quality during their visit.

The Agricultural Research Service United States Department of Agriculture’s Soft Red Wheat Lab in Wooster, staffed by Byung-Kee Baik, hosted the team to discuss milling characteristics and Ohio wheat quality. The visit also featured stops at Farquhar Farms near Jeromesville and Schroeder Family Farms near Crestline. At the latter stop, a Wheat Farmer Roundtable featured a tour of the grain facility, sharing wheat samples and discussing Ohio wheat operations.

“This is now the second trade team we’ve hosted this summer, and it fully reaffirms the value of the in-person visit,” said Tadd Nicholson, OCW Executive Director. “We’ve demonstrated what Ohio and the U.S. have to offer in terms of our commodities. For engaging potential buyers with our commodity organizations, that face-to-face experience is irreplaceable to help drive exports.”

The Colombian team included Andres Gomez from Rafael del Castillo, Alberto Guarin from Molinos del Atlantico, Juan Manuel Martinez from Organizacion MAS, Pilar Ortiz from Fedemol, Osvaldo Seco from U.S. Wheat/Santiago, Juan Solarte from Organizacion Solarte and Margarita Valencia from Nutresa.

This trade team, facilitated by the U.S. Wheat Associates and the Ohio Small Grains Checkoff, works to help international wheat buyers, millers, bakers, wheat food processors and government officials to understand quality, value and reliability of all six classes of U.S. wheat.