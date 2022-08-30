Ohio Farm Bureau hosts roundtable with Senator Brown on farm bill

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Ohio Farm Bureau hosted a roundtable discussion about the 2023 Farm Bill with U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown. Area Farm Bureau members and stakeholders discussed the development of the next farm bill and what policies should be considered for the farm bill to help farmers across Ohio through the current challenges facing the state’s agriculture sector.

“The farm bill is about the most bipartisan thing we do in Washington because it is really unique in that it represents everybody,” said Senator Brown. “This bill has always been designed to deal with the risks in agriculture and with high capital costs the risks are even greater.”

Issues covered during the roundtable included the importance of crop insurance, dairy and conservation programs, cattle market transparency, specialty crops and urban agriculture.

“With all of the unique challenges facing agriculture today, the next farm bill will be of utmost importance for Ohio farmers,” said Ohio Farm Bureau President Bill Patterson, who hosted the event at his family’s fruit farm in Geauga County. “We appreciate Senator Brown taking the time to sit down with Ohio Farm Bureau members to discuss the concerns of the agricultural community and using our input to shape the next chapter of farm policy in Washington.”

Ohio Farm Bureau leaders from the state and county level were in attendance, including Kevin Holy, a maple syrup producer and president of Geauga County Farm Bureau.

“The agricultural landscape of northeast Ohio is about as diverse as they come, and every type of farmer will be impacted in one way or another by what goes into the 2023 Farm Bill,” Holy said. “To have Sherrod Brown, who is not only a U.S. Senator, but also a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, listening to what area farmers need as the farm bill is developed is tremendous, and we look forward to continuing these conversations as the farm bill process moves forward.”