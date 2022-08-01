Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 263 | All Things Ohio State Fair

Share Facebook

On this week’s podcast Matt sits down with Jeff Reese, Marketing Specialist at the Ohio Ag Net and Ohio Country Journal, Laura Wuebker, Ohio Farm Bureau Ambassador and Ohio Ag Net Intern, and Jake Zajkowski, Ohio Farm Bureau Intern. Matt, Jeff, Laura, and Jake talk all things Ohio State Fair from the Land and Living building sponsored by the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation to the Rib Off and all things in-between. Dale sits down with Farm Credit Mid-America Staff at Eaton where they talk about their Growing Forward Program to help young farmers navigate the challenges they may face. Scott Higgins, CEO of the American Dairy Association Mideast also joins Dale to talk about the Butter Cow at the Ohio State Fair and the dairy industry. All this and more thanks to AgriGold!

00:00 Intro and OCJ/OAN Staff Update

17:14 Farm Credit Mid-America Staff

28:03 Scott Higgins – ADAME

49:46 Closing