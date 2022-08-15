Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 265 | Crop Tour or Ice Cream Tour?

Share Facebook

Matt and Dusty sit down with Greg LaBarge of OSU Extension and Mark Warner a farmer in Richland County who were both along for the 2022 Ohio Crop Tour. They talk about what they saw when it came to crop conditions while on their tour. Dale then catches up with the GrowNextGen crew to talk about their chickenology event. Dusty joins Craig Riedel who is the 82nd District Ohio House Representative to talk about Ohio agriculture and H2Ohio. All this and more thanks to AgriGold!

00:00 Intro and OCJ/OAN Staff Update

22:41 GrowNextGen – Chickenology

48:41 Craig Riedel – Ohio House Representative

55:25 Closing