Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 266 | SCN in Ohio

This week Matt and Dusty sit down with Horacio Lopez-Nicora, Assistant Professor of Nematology, Soybean Pathology, and Agronomy at The Ohio State University. He talks about soybean cyst nematode in Ohio’s fields. Matt then chats with Kevin Miller of Oakridge Realty and Auction Co. to talk about auctions and land size in Ohio. Dusty stops in at the Lorain County Fair to chat with Kim Meyers who is the Fair Director to talk about the Fairs Forever Campaign. All this and more thanks to AgriGold!

00:00 Intro and OCJ/OAN Staff Update

32:16 Kevin Miller – Auctioneer

41:32 Kim Meyers – Lorain County Fair

45:53 Closing