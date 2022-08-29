Rains continue, oats harvest wraps up

Share Facebook

Temperate conditions and isolated showers were observed while many producers spent time in the fields to complete the oat harvest, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 3% very short, 22% short, 69% adequate, and 6% surplus. Statewide, the average temperature for the week ending Aug. 28 was 71.2 degrees, 0.2 degrees above normal. Weather stations recorded an average of 0.52 inches of precipitation, 0.32 inches below average. There were 5.6 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending August 28.

Corn and soybean crops matured rapidly during the previous week. Corn dough progress was 85% complete, corn dented progress was 35% complete, and 2% of the crop was mature. Corn harvested for silage was 28% complete. Corn condition was rated 58% good to excellent. Soybeans pod setting progress reached 92% and 2% of soybeans were dropping leaves. Fifty-nine percent of soybean plants were reported as being in good to excellent condition. Oats were 99% harvested. Second cuttings of alfalfa hay were finished while second cuttings of other dry hay were 88% complete. Third cuttings of alfalfa hay and other dry hay were 82 and 51% complete, respectively. Fourth cuttings of alfalfa hay were 3% complete. Pasture and range condition was reported as 63% good to excellent, consistent with the previous week.

For more from this week’s report, click here.