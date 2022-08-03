Rib-off returns to Ohio State Fair

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Fairgoers gathered at the 24th annual Pork Rib-Off competition to watch as barbecue chefs competed for top honors in the ribs, pulled pork and barbecue sauce categories at the Ohio State Fair on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Ohio Eats of Lewis Center, Ohio was awarded Grand Champion Pork Ribs and Bark Brothers BBQ of Cheviot, Ohio was awarded Grand Champion Pulled Pork. Ohio Eats was one of six contestants from across the state to compete in the annual event.

Ohio Eats and their competitors were scored by a group of five judges, including: Virgil Strickler, Ohio Expo Center & State Fair General Manager; Ohio Senator Bob Peterson (R-17); Jerry Happy, Ohio Pork Promoter of the Year; Matt Reese, Ohio Ag Net; and JD Vance, U.S. Senate Candidate (R).

“This is like heaven,” a fairgoer said, sampling pork ribs for the People’s Choice Award. “This event alone is worth the entry into the fair.”

The annual Pork Rib Off is held on the first Tuesday of the Ohio State Fair and is hosted by the Ohio Pork Council.

Ohio Eats of Lewis Center was awarded Grand Champion Pork Ribs and People’s Choice, Bark Brothers BBQ of Cheviot was awarded Grand Champion Pulled Pork, Baney-Q was awarded both Reserve Pulled Pork and Reserve Pork Ribs, while Ale Yeah BBQ won Best Overall Barbeque Sauce.