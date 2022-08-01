Scattered showers keep crops going

Share Facebook

Another round of rain showers kept crops on a good path for development, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Soil moisture levels increased from the previous week, with 81 percent of topsoil moisture reported as adequate or surplus. Statewide, the average temperature for the week ending July 31 was 73.7 60 degrees. Weather stations recorded an average of 0.49 inches of precipitation. There were 5.2 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending July 31.

Activities for the week included fungicide applications on corn, herbicide applications on soybeans, and manure spreading on wheat stubble. Farmers reported limited weed emergence in soybean fields. Corn silking progress was 77% complete, corn dough progress was 23% complete, and corn condition was rated 56% good to excellent. Soybeans blooming progress was 82% and pod setting progress reached 46%. Both were slightly ahead of the average pace. Fifty-four percent of soybean plants were reported as being in good to excellent condition.

Oats were 46% harvested, with crop condition reported as 73% good to excellent. Second cuttings of alfalfa hay were 87% complete while second cuttings of other dry hay were 67% complete. Third cuttings of alfalfa hay and other dry hay were 24 and 8% complete, respectively. Pasture and range condition was reported as 62% good to excellent.

