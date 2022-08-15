Scattered showers keeping topsoil moisture adequate

Share Facebook

Last week’s moderate temperatures and late-week rains supported favorable row crop development, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 1% very short, 21% short, 71% adequate, and 7% surplus. Statewide, the average temperature for the week ending August 14 was 72.6 degrees. Weather stations recorded an average of 0.91 inches of precipitation. There were 4.8 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending August 14.

Corn silking progress was 96% complete, corn dough progress was 65% complete, and corn dented progress was 10% complete. Corn condition was rated 58% good to excellent. Soybeans blooming progress was 95% and pod setting progress reached 74%. Fifty- nine percent of soybean plants were reported as being in good to excellent condition. Oats were 87% harvested. Second cuttings of alfalfa hay were 94% complete while second cuttings of other dry hay were 79% complete. Third cuttings of alfalfa hay and other dry hay were 57 and 41% complete, respectively. Pasture and range condition was reported as 52% good to excellent. Reporters described livestock as having benefitted from pastures greening and cooler observed temperatures during the previous week.

For more from this week’s report, click here.