SGD field days

As fall approaches, Seed Genetics Direct, will host its annual corn and soybean field days throughout Ohio and Indiana between August 24 and Sept. 16 (see schedule below).

As farmers begin to make planting decisions for 2023, field days provide the opportunity to tour corn and soybean fields to learn and compare how new and previous corn hybrids, soybean varieties and treatments performed this growing season. Seedsmen will also be available to provide detailed information and answer questions. Field days are free and open to all farmers.

“At our field days, growers will see our 34 corn hybrids, five of which are new genetics, as well as our 28 soybean offerings, eight of which are new. They can also learn about our technologies, sprays and treatments that increase yield and help protect from Tar Spot, Western Bean Cutworm, Black Cutworm, Barley Yellow Dwarf, Fusarium, Pythium, Phytophthora, Phomopsis, Rhizoctonia and more. If they want, they can also place an order to ensure they get the best savings, including early order discounts of $10 off corn and $4 off soybeans,” explained Todd Jeffries, vice president of Seed Genetics Direct.

Dave Nanda, Ph.D., agronomist and director of genetics with SGD, agreed.

“Farmers can compare what’s coming and what is new to current hybrids and varieties in a local field before buying seed for the following year,” said Nanda. “They can compare plant and ear height. They can check stalks and roots. They can peel back husks and count the number of kernels to estimate yield potential. They can also learn about corn disease protections for Northern Corn Leaf Blight and Gray Leaf Spot which have been rampant during the last few years. Disease tolerance is going to be very important if we have another wet spring.”

Guests can arrive at Field Days at any time. The Seed Genetics Direct Field Day schedule is below:

· August 24, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 4712 Prairie Road North East, Washington Court House, Ohio 43160

· August 25, 5 p.m.-7 p.m., 2741 Weigand Road, Lockbourne, Ohio 43173

· August 30, 5 p.m.-7 p.m., 16229 Road 11, Columbus Grove, Ohio 45830

· Sept. 1, 4 p.m.-7 p.m., 7091 U.S. 421, Osgood, Ind. 47037

· Sept. 3, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 8608 North Zaring Road, Scottsburg, Ind. 47170

· Sept. 6, 5 p.m.-7 p.m., 1223 Schooley Station Road, Chillicothe, Ohio 45601

· Sept. 7, 5 p.m.-7 p.m., 3303 Deep Cut Road, Spencerville, Ohio 45887

· Sept. 9, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., 7263 North U.S. Highway 35, Williamsburg, Ind. 47393

· Sept. 13, 5 p.m.-7 p.m., 14421 Upper Fredericktown Rd., Fredericktown, Ohio 43019

· Sept. 14, 5 p.m.-7 p.m., 4614 East State Road 244, Shelbyville, Ind. 46176

· Sept. 16, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m., 8584 State Route 725 West, Camden, Ohio 45311