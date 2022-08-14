SGD Wheat Yield Contest

Share Facebook

Seed Genetics Direct, the Eastern Corn Belt’s fastest-growing independent seed company, recently announced the winners of their annual Wheat Yield Contest. Cunningham and Foor LLC out of Washington Court House, Ohio earned top bragging rights with a first-place finish of 144.11 bushels per acre yield. Placing second was Jacob Cates of Williamsburg, In. with a yield of 93.78 bushels per acre. Gary Fritz of Modoc, In. earned third-place with a yield of 90.5 bushels per acre.

“We are beyond impressed with the entries we received and the winning yields!” said Todd Jeffries, vice president of Seed Genetics Direct. “The results reflect the hard work and tenacity of farmers. Our growers access top-of-the-line genetics and consistently adopt new practices to improve their wheat quality and yields.”

Cunningham and Foor planted AGI 217B, which also has the top four-year yield average in Ohio Wheat Performance Trials, on Sept. 29 at 1.5 million seeds per acre. They harvested on July 3 with a test weight of 59.2.

Both Cates and Fritz planted AGI 114, a variety with an excellent disease package that is known to work across a variety of soils. Cates planted 120 pounds per acre on Oct. 11 and harvested a test weight of 60.1 on June 29. Fritz planted 115 pounds per acre on Oct. 4 and also ended with a test weight of 60.1.

All winners will receive free seed in amounts ranging from $1,000 to $2,500, as well as free herbicide in amounts from $750 to $2,500.