Shelby County Women in Ag event

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The Shelby County Growing Women in Agriculture committee is back again with the Empowerment Celebration in 2022. The committee’s goal is to grow women involved in the agriculture community in our area. Since 2007 the number of women in agriculture has increased by 7% in the United States. With this evolving statistic in the industry, many new avenues for our community and state have developed in order to take advantage of these rising agriculture leaders.

As a part of their efforts to grow the agriculture community in Shelby County would like to support local women in agriculture by holding our seventh annual “Growing Women in Agriculture, an Empowerment Celebration” event on Sept. 15, 2022, from 6 to 9 p.m., with a special early make and take session that starts at 4:30 p.m. The event will be held at St. Michael’s Hall, 33 Elm Street, in Fort Loramie, and will include an evening of a blend of educational and fun agriculture information, specifically targeted to the women in our community. The cost is $25 per person, with an additional $45 for an optional pre-event Make’ n Take “Garden in a Glass” by Kah’s Nursery. A portion of the fee will support the scholarship specifically for women entering the agriculture field or going back to school. The registration deadline is Sept. 2, 2022.

We will begin with heavy hors-d’oeuvres, wine sampling, and social time at 6 p.m., then our keynote speaker Chastitie Euler, who is a District Manager with BASF in Agricultural Solutions in Ohio and Michigan will speak. Chasitie will discuss her strategies to find what is most important to you, learn to find your path, and make the most of it, meanwhile balancing your family and work lives. Her discussion is followed by a series of break-out sessions which are listed below:

Farm Transition with Evin Bachelor, of Wright & Moore Law Co., LPA. Mr. Bachelor will discuss the importance of having a farm transition plan and working together to make sure your succession plan is in place and ready to move forward into the next generation.

DIY Landscaping By Pamela Bennett, Assoc. Professor, OSU Master Gardener Volunteer Program Director. Pam is going to help give us tips and tricks to make our homes fun and exciting using simple DIY landscaping techniques.

Cooking & Meal Prep Presented by Julie Casiano, owner of The Smoothie Life, The Meal Prep Life, and Whole Heart Kitchen. Julie will help us get ideas, and recipes and teach us tricks to make meal planning and prep easier in our busy lives

Also new this year is our vendor area, so you can learn and shop! We hope you will join us for this great evening out. For additional information or to register, please download the registration brochure at www:ofbf.org/counties/shelby. You may also call Jill Smith, Organization Director for Shelby County Farm Bureau at (877)775-7642 or go to https://www.eventbrite.com/manage/events/388701054317/tickets to make reservations today.