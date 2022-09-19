2022 FSR Preview | McFarlane Dura-Crimper sets itself apart

Share Facebook

John Couch joins Ohio Ag Net’s Dale Minyo from the SISCO booth as they preview their wide range of offerings at the 2022 Farm Science Review. A highlight this year is the McFarlane Dura-Crimper, bringing several advantages to the world of cover crop management. In addition to the crimping tool, the two talk the McFarlane Incite, Grasshopper mowers, and much more at this year’s Review, running September 20-22.