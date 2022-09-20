Ask the experts at FSR

Share Facebook

It’s not every day that Ohio farmers can hear directly from 24 agricultural experts on a variety of hot topics. That’s one reason the Ask the Expert sessions at Farm Science Review (FSR) are always so popular.

Hosted by the Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES), FSR is celebrating its 60th year of agricultural education and industry innovation in 2022. The three-day farm show will be held at the Molly Caren Agricultural Center, near London, Tuesday, Sept. 20, through Thursday, Sept. 22.

Approximately 40 free Ask the Expert sessions will address a variety of important agricultural topics including:

Boom or bust: Where are Ohio farms financially?

Agricultural trade in the shadow of the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Mitigating and Managing Landowner Liability

Biosecurity: Managing current disease challenges and future risks

Agricultural labor: Who will work on my farm?

Long term care: Are you betting the farm?

Dysfunctionality in family business succession: Can we do better?

Carbon credit programs: Opportunity or hype?

Managing life when what you normally do doesn’t work



The always anticipated Talk on Friday Avenue session will address “Global Uncertainty and the Heartland” at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20. Hear from a panel of three faculty members from the CFAES Department of Agricultural, Environmental, and Development Economics: Ian Sheldon, professor and Andersons Chair of Agricultural Marketing, Trade, and Policy; Ani Katchova, professor and farm income enhancement chair; and Seungki Lee, assistant professor with expertise in environmental economics, climate change, and the impact of new technologies in the agricultural sector.

Ask the Expert sessions are held each day of the show across from the Firebaugh Building at 426 Friday Avenue. The experts are either Ohio State faculty members or OSU Extension educators from throughout Ohio. OSU Extension is the outreach arm of the college with offices in each Ohio county.

“We encourage farmers, growers, people in the ag industry, to attend these quick-hitting, 20-minute sessions, where they’re able to speak one-on-one with experts in farm management and veterinary medicine to ask questions specific to their needs,” said David Marrison, professor and OSU Extension educator in Coshocton County. With expertise in farm management, Marrison will be leading two sessions on dysfunctionality in family business succession.

This year, a new mobile ticketing option will allow FSR visitors to print tickets at home or save to a mobile device for entry. The presale ticket price of $10 will be available online at fsr.osu.edu. and at participating sales locations such as county offices of OSU Extension and at participating agribusinesses, until midnight Monday, September 19th.

Tickets may still be purchased online during Farm Science Review (FSR) for $15. Children 5 & under are free. Visitors may also still purchase paper tickets with cash or credit card at the gates. Parking is free.

Review hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday. For more information, visit fsr.osu.edu.