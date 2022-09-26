Autumn and harvest arrive in Ohio

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The start of this year’s row crop harvest was accompanied by above-average temperatures and limited precipitation, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Dry conditions were observed in southern and western portions of the State, which pushed row crop dry

down rates. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 8% very short, 19% short, 69% adequate, and 4% surplus. Statewide, the average temperature for the week ending September 25 was 64.7 degrees, 4.0 degrees above normal. Weather stations recorded an average of 0.70 inches of precipitation, 0.03 inches below average. There were 5.7 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sept. 25.

Corn dented progress was 87% complete and 45% of the crop was mature. Corn harvested for silage was 77% complete. Corn condition was rated 60% good to excellent. Soybeans dropping leaves reached 56% and 3% of soybeans were harvested; 61% of soybean plants were reported as being in good to excellent condition. Second cuttings of other dry hay were 93% complete. Third cuttings of alfalfa hay and other dry hay were 96 and 68% complete, respectively. Fourth cuttings of alfalfa hay were 64% complete. Pasture and range condition was reported as 69% good to excellent, up from the previous week.

For more from this week’s report, click here.