Beginner & Small Farm College in Coshocton and Greene counties

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The Extension offices in Coshocton and Greene counties will be hosting the 2022 Beginner & Small Farm College on Oct. 24, 31 and Nov. 7 from 6:30 to 9:00 p.m. This college is designed to help landowners examine potential ways to increase profits on their small acreage properties. The program is open to all new or aspiring farmers, new rural landowners, small farmers, and farm families.

During this college, participants will be challenged to develop realistic expectations for their new farm business. They will receive information on getting started, identifying the strengths and weaknesses of their property, and developing a farm business plan. Information on farm finances, insurance, liability, labor and marketing will be covered during the college. The topics included in this workshop include:

Oct. 24: Getting started on your new farm business

Developing real-life expectations for your farm.

Examining the available resources and opportunities for your property.

Developing a farm business plan, including setting your family and farm mission, goals and objectives.

An introduction to marketing and selling agricultural products.

Oct. 31: Money, money, money! Managing your farm finances

Developing a family and farm balance sheet.

Using enterprise budgets to project farm income.

Recordkeeping for farm businesses and farm taxes.

Managing family and farm income and expenses.

Nov. 7: There’s more to farming than just growing stuff!

Farm Management for New Farms

Setting up your farm business, including choosing a business entity and obtaining employer identification numbers.

Farm taxes.

Obtaining farm financing.

Insurance and liability for farms.

Licenses and permits needed for a small farm business.

Employer responsibilities related to farm labor and labor laws.

Farm tour (Date & Location TBD)

Each site host will be planning a farm tour so participants can visit with a successful local farming operation to learn how they started and what they have learned during the development of their farm business.

Registration

The cost is $30 for the first person and $15 for each additional. Registration is limited to the first 50 registrants per location. Registration deadline is Oct. 17. There are two methods to register for this college. Registration on-line can be made at: go.osu.edu/smallfarmcollegeregor. Registration can also be made by mailing in a registration form to the site host for the location you plan to attend. Click here for registration flyer.

Mail registrations for Coshocton County site to: OSU Extension –Coshocton County c/o David Marrison, 724 South 7thStreet, Room 110, Coshocton, OH 43812.

Mail registrations for Greene County Site to: OSU Extension –Greene County c/o Trevor Corboy, 100 Fairground Road, Xenia, OH 45385.

For more information about the Coshocton County location, contact David Marrison at marrison.2@osu.edu or (740)722-6073. For more information about the Greene County location, contact Trevor Corboy at corboy.3@osu.edu or (937)736-7203.