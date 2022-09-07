Share Facebook

A Logan Soil and Water Cover Crop Field Day will be held Tuesday, Sept. 13 from 5 to 7 p.m. State Route 68 Bellefontaine, Ohio 43311 Across from 5977 US 68N. A meal will be provided.

Come see cover crop plot with over twelve species demonstrated as well as a soil pit. Ask questions and learn how cover crops can work.

Speakers include:

• Dave Brant – Walnut Creek Seeds

• A representative – Origin Malt Barley

• Mark Wilson – American Farmland Trust

• Leisha Billenstein – NRCS / Waterway Programs Available

• Steve Searson – Logan SWCD / Waterway Design.