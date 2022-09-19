Crops move closer to harvest

Share Facebook

Abundant sunshine and warm daytime temperatures extended throughout Ohio, providing farmers with favorable conditions for pre-harvest fieldwork, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 4% very short, 22% short, 68% adequate, and 6% surplus. Statewide, the average temperature for the week ending Sept. 18 was 66.5 degrees, 1.5 degrees above normal. Weather stations recorded an average of 0.35 inches of precipitation, 0.52 inches below average. There were 5.9 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sept. 18.

Farmers took advantage of last week’s favorable weather conditions by making substantial progress in harvesting corn for silage. Additional activities included manure applications and preparing combines for harvest. Corn dented progress was 78% complete, and 27% of the crop was mature. Corn harvested for silage was 68% complete. Corn condition was rated 59% good to excellent. Soybeans dropping leaves reached 31%. Fifty-nine percent of soybean plants were reported as being in good to excellent condition. Second cuttings of other dry hay were 93% complete. Third cuttings of alfalfa hay and other dry hay were 93 and 58% complete, respectively. Fourth cuttings of alfalfa hay were 47% complete. Pasture and range condition was reported as 66% good to excellent, down from the previous week.

