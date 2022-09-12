Crops nearing harvest facilitated by nice weather

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Farmers across the State welcomed timely rains and seasonable temperatures as crop development progress accelerated during the previous week, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office.

Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 2% very short, 13% short, 77% adequate, and 8% surplus. Statewide, the average temperature for the week ending Sept. 11 was 69.7 degrees, 2.1 degrees above normal. Weather stations recorded an average of 1.07 inches of precipitation, 0.55 inches above average. There were 4.7 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sept. 11.

Corn dough progress was 96% complete, corn dented progress was 64% complete, and 16% of the crop was mature. Corn harvested for silage was 53% complete. Corn condition was rated 62% good to excellent. Soybeans pod setting progress reached 98% and 14% of soybeans were dropping leaves. Sixty-one percent of soybean plants were reported as being in good to excellent condition. Second cuttings of other dry hay were 92% complete. Third cuttings of alfalfa hay and other dry hay were 92 and 54% complete, respectively. Fourth cuttings of alfalfa hay were 32% complete. Pasture and range condition was reported as 67% good to excellent, down from the previous week.

For more from this week’s report, click here.