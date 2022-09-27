Eastridge recognized by Purina

Share Facebook

The American Dairy Science Association (ADSA) is pleased to announce Ohio State University professor Maurice Eastridge as the 2022 recipient of the Purina Animal Nutrition Teaching Award in Dairy Production. The award will be presented in the summer of 2022, during the awards ceremony at the ADSA Annual Meeting in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Purina Animal Nutrition Teaching Award in Dairy Production was created to recognize outstanding teaching of undergraduate students in dairy science. The winner must have demonstrated outstanding ability as a teacher of undergraduate students of dairy science in an accredited college or university, have been an active teacher when nominated with not less than a total of 10 years of active teaching preceding, and have been a member of ADSA for at least 5 successive years.

Eastridge’s role in teaching has included the development of a course to introduce students to the dairy industry, teaching dairy laboratories in the Introduction to Animal Sciences course, teaching nutrition and feeding management to upper-level undergraduate and veterinary students, and teaching the Dairy Cattle Production course. He was instrumental in developing a dairy certificate program, dairy science minor, and a dairy study abroad program at Ohio State. His leadership has been demonstrated at the local, regional, and national levels of the Dairy Challenge and in fostering the growth of student programs during the annual Tri-State Dairy Nutrition Conference.

It is with great pleasure that ADSA and Purina Animal Nutrition present Maurice Eastridge with the 2022 Purina Animal Nutrition Teaching Award in Dairy Production.