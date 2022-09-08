Share Facebook

By Amanda Douridas, Jason Hartschuh, CCA, Ohio State University Extension

Ohio State University Extension and the Ohio AgriBusiness Association will again partner to hold the Farm Science Review Agronomy College on Sept. 13. The event is designed to educate agronomists, Certified Crop Advisers, custom applicators, and farmers on current agronomy issues.

The full-day event features time with OSU Extension staff in the field at the small agronomy plots and larger demonstration field on the east side of the grounds. Breakout session topics will address the challenges of the 2022 growing season and the opportunities moving into 2023 and beyond.

Registration opens at 8:30 a.m. and the program will conclude by 4 pm. Participants will rotate between sessions throughout the day. Sessions are listed below and will be presented at various times throughout the day. Each session will be 60 minutes in length. ODA Pesticide Credits have been requested and CCA credits will be offered. Cost is $120 and includes lunch, materials, and credits. Location is the Molly Caren Ag Center (site of Farm Science Review): 135 St. Rt. 38 NE, London, Ohio 43140. Enter off US Rt 40 through the parking lot and park along the fence. Head to the tent in the Agronomy plot area to register.

Soybean Cyst Nematode and Other Soybean Diseases

Horacio Lopez-Nicora, OSU Assistant Professor, Plant Pathology

CCA: 1 PM; ODA Commercial: 2A

Gain an understanding of the biology and epidemiology of soybean cyst nematode and other important soybean pathogens. Discuss various strategies for scouting fields, collecting plant and soil samples, and diagnosing soybean diseases. Review updates on basic soybean disease management strategies including host resistance, fungicide application, and cultural practices and where to submit soybean and soil samples for disease diagnostics and management recommendations.

Sprayer Clean Out a Necessary Step Between Herbicides and More

Jason Hartschuh, OSU Extension Educator, Crawford County and Stephanie Karhoff, OSU Extension Field Specialist, Agronomic Systems

CCA: 1 PM; ODA Commercial: CORE

Herbicide residue in the sprayer is often thought of as a problem right after switching active ingredients but can also cause challenges in random areas of the field as residue comes loose from the sprayer. We will discuss methods to better clean out your sprayers and work with your clientele on making sure their sprayers don’t have herbicide residue carry over.

Drone Application of Crop Protection Products

Alan Leininger, OSU Extension ANR Educator, Henry County and John Fulton, Extension Specialist, OSU

CCA: 1 CM; ODA Commercial: 1

Receive current information on drone spray technology and recent advances in this new technology for applying crop protection products. Drone component needs of software and hardware to operate will be discussed, along with current regulations. General operation and experiences will be shared. A demonstration will also be performed for participants.

Crop Input Costs & Margins Outlook and Implications for Farmland Rents and Values

Barry Ward, Leader – Production Business Management, OSU CFAES

CCA: 1 CM

A review of select crop inputs and potential cost change along with enterprise budget scenarios for ’22 and ’23 crop years. Will discuss changes in farmland values and cash rents in ’22 and prospects for ’23.

Corn Diseases & Issues 2022-2023

Pierce Paul, Plant Pathologist – OSU

CCA: 1 PM; ODA Commercial: 2C

After this varied weather year, we will look at midseason disease occurrences and management as we close out the crop year. Also, for what should we give consideration in 2023?

Agriculture’s Push to Automation and Precision

Scott Shearer, Professor & Chair – Food, Agricultural and Biological Engineering, OSU

CCA: 1 Precision Ag

Insights on crop care with agriculture’s push to automation, precision opportunities, and honing-in on targeted weed control for overall crop health and success.