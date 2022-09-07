Five Zane Trace FFA Members Named National Finalists

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

This fall five members of the Zane Trace FFA Chapter, a satellite of PRCTC, will have the opportunity to compete at the highest level with their agriscience fair research projects and proficiency award applications. Recent graduate member Morgan Congrove was selected as one of four finalists in the Equine Entrepreneurship Proficiency Award competition. This was based on her extensive skill development in the area of training and marketing barrel race horses as well as her financial record keeping. Two teams of Juniors were also selected as finalists in the National FFA Agriscience Fair competition. Kailee Adkins and Kendra Detillion qualified in the area of food science and technology with their research on nut free alternatives in candy while Ellie Doles and Sadie Swepston qualified in Animal Science with their research over the impact of climate on egg production in hens.

All five students will participate in a virtual judging in September and appear on stage during the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis October 26th – 28th. They will also participate in a career networking event with judges and sponsors during the convention. Best of luck to these five members as they prepare for their respective judging interviews!